Wife of late Raiders owner Al Davis lights torch at Allegiant Stadium

The 93-foot Al Davis torch at Allegiant Stadium has been lit.

Before the Raiders played their first game at the new home in Las Vegas on Monday night, Carol Davis, the wife of Al, pressed the button to ignite the torch.

Carol Davis, wife of the late Al Davis and mother to owner Mark Davis, lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch for the first time in Las Vegas.



Truly a moment we won't forget. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/TVfaaB14Mw — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 22, 2020

Moments later, the Raiders began their first game in Las Vegas by kicking off to the visiting New Orleans Saints.

While Carol Davis was at Allegiant Stadium for the first game, her son and current Raiders owner Mark Davis was not.

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Mark Davis decided to watch the game from the Raiders' training facility in Henderson, Nev. in solidarity with fans, who were not allowed into the stadium due to coronavirus restrictions.

Mark, her son, is not here. The #Raiders owner is watching the game from team headquarters in Henderson as he vowed not to come to any games until fans can too. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 22, 2020

The Saints tallied the first points in Allegiant Stadium history as Wil Lutz made a 31-yard field goal to cap off the opening drive.