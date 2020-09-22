Wife of late Raiders owner Al Davis lights torch at Allegiant Stadium

Ali Thanawalla

Allegiant Stadium torch lit for first time by Al Davis' wife originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 93-foot Al Davis torch at Allegiant Stadium has been lit.

Before the Raiders played their first game at the new home in Las Vegas on Monday night, Carol Davis, the wife of Al, pressed the button to ignite the torch.

Moments later, the Raiders began their first game in Las Vegas by kicking off to the visiting New Orleans Saints.

While Carol Davis was at Allegiant Stadium for the first game, her son and current Raiders owner Mark Davis was not.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Allegiant Stadium

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Mark Davis decided to watch the game from the Raiders' training facility in Henderson, Nev. in solidarity with fans, who were not allowed into the stadium due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Saints tallied the first points in Allegiant Stadium history as Wil Lutz made a 31-yard field goal to cap off the opening drive.