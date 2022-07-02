Wife of NBA's Miles Bridges posts photos of injuries after his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence

Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony, left, guards Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during a January game in Charlotte, N.C. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

A day after the arrest of NBA forward Miles Bridges on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles, his wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted photos and a video to Instagram showing bruises, scratches and signs of other injuries.

Bridges, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday and released on $130,000 bail, according to jail records.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that he was arrested in West L.A. on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injury in connection with an incident that occurred Monday.

"At this time, no additional information is being released," the LAPD said in a statement.

In her Instagram post Thursday, Johnson said that she couldn't "be silent anymore" and that she wouldn't "allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person."

"I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life," she wrote. "I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not."

The Instagram post included an image of a medical document listing her injuries: "Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation; Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle."

Johnson said that she doesn't want what happened to her to happen to anyone else, that she is scared for her children who witnessed "everything" and that she wanted "this person to get help."

"It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself," she wrote. "I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids" more than anyone's "image."

Johnson asked for the public to respect her family's privacy.

Bridges was most recently a forward for the Charlotte Hornets.

He appeared in 80 games during the 2021-22 season and is a restricted free agent, according to the NBA.

Bridges' agent could not be reached for comment Friday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.