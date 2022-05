NY Daily News

WNBA players and union leadership increased their calls for Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison on Saturday, which marked Griner’s 100th day behind bars. “Right now, on day 100 of BG’s wrongful detainment, we are calling on everyone to use their platforms, no matter the size, to bring attention to her wrongful detainment, to get (her wife) Cherelle that meeting with President Biden ...