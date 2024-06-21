Wife of Chiefs coach is looking to give some of his gear to someone special

When the Chiefs open training camp next month in St. Joseph, the coaching staff will be issued all new gear.

For Carlie Ellett, the wife of assistant running backs coach Porter Ellett, that’ll mean even more clothes coming into their home. That’s why Carlie is looking to get rid of last season’s shirts.

But the gear can’t go to just anyone. For the unaware, Porter Ellett had his right arm amputated as a teenager, a dozen years after he suffered a head injury after being thrown from the back of a truck as a 4-year-old.

Ellett suffered a brachial plexus injury and couldn’t move the arm. After breaking the arm multiple times, he decided to have the arm amputated.

That’s why Carlie is looking for someone special who can take the clothing.

“Chiefs fans, I need help finding someone who can take all this Chiefs gear off of our hands,” she said in a TikTok video. “If you’re new here, my husband only has one arm, he coaches for the Chiefs. The Chiefs OTA and offseason programs just ended which means he essentially moved back home and with him comes all the crap that comes from his locker room. And I don’t want it. One of the really great things is the equipment staff is they’re really nice and they sew all of his shirts shut for him. They remove the sleeve and then they sew it for him, so he doesn’t have like all this extra cloth and material hanging off.

“They used to only do it for his long-sleeve stuff. Now they do it for all his short-sleeve clothing. We’re very grateful. But it also means at the end of the season when he brings all this stuff back we obviously can’t keep all of it because he gets new team-issued gear in just a month when he goes back to training camp, but I have all this really nice Chiefs gear. Some of it, he’s never worn or only worn once. And it’s all expensive, nice stuff that the team gets and we don’t have anybody to give it to.”

Carlie Ellett spoke about the clothing (and showed off some of it) in the video. If you have a need or know someone who could use it, you could reach out via TikTok.