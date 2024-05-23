Wiese to miss summer Tests after six-game ban

Jasper Wiese is set to move to play in Japan next season, although it is not known what club he will join [Getty Images]

World Cup winner Jasper Wiese will miss almost all of South Africa's summer internationals after being handed a six-game ban following his final match for Leicester Tigers.

The 28-year-old was shown a red card in the win against Exeter on Saturday after driving Ross Vintcent into the ground head first at a ruck.

Wiese was charged with foul play and handed the minimum suspension for the offence after admitting guilt.

The back rower, who came off the bench in South Africa's World Cup final win against New Zealand in October, is set to miss the Test against Wales at Twickenham in June, two home games against Ireland, their first-ever fixture against Portugal, and August's tour of Australia.

Wiese's sending off came in his 79th and final appearance for Leicester.

He spoke before the game about wanting to sign off with a smile, and while victory brought a bright close to a poor season for Leicester it has proved to be a disastrous send-off for Wiese.