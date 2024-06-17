Wieffer transfer update: Milan talks, price-tag and potential swap deal

Milan are interested in Netherlands international Mats Wieffer who has a price tag close to €25m, while his club Feyenoord are admirers of the Rossoneri defender Jan-Carlo Simic.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto reports the latest updates on Wieffer who has been identified by Milan as a possible reinforcement in midfield.

Moretto wrote in his latest transfer column on the Daily Briefing that Milan have already started talks with the player’s entourage, but negotiations between the two clubs have not yet begun.

Moretto said the player is open to new experiences and continuing to grow professionally. The ideal asking price for both parties is around €25m.

Wieffer scored six goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances at a club level this season. He is currently injured so he was not included in the Netherlands squad for EURO 2024.

It remains to be seen if there will be room for a possible swap deal, given that Feyenoord are interested in promising Milan centre-back Simic, who scored on his Serie A debut in the 2023-24 campaign.