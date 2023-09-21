Widespread weekend rain threatens parts of the Maritimes, again

All eyes are on the East Coast once again, as a weekend system threatens more rain over areas recently hit by ex-hurricane Lee. This disturbance near Florida is set to develop into a subtropical low, moving north and impacting the southern Maritimes by Saturday night.

While the weekend's rainfall totals won't be anything completely out of the ordinary, tensions are high for any additional precipitation after Lee brought flooding rains and knocked out power to thousands just last week.

Between 30-50 mm of rain is forecast in the hardest hit areas through Sunday morning, with a second system possibly clipping southern Nova Scotia Sunday night, bringing additional rainfall amounts into the start of next week. The confidence in this second system is much lower, however.

Saturday night through Sunday

Areas: Southern Maritimes

Timing: Saturday night through late Sunday morning

Weather: A subtropical low will start to develop off the east coast of Florida on Friday, tracking up and along the U.S. East Coast. The centre of the low will track into New England as moisture pushes into southwestern Nova Scotia by Saturday evening. Rain may push north into the Fundy Shores of New Brunswick as well.

Baron - ATL Friday precip - Sept21

Most of the rain will fall overnight and into the early morning for areas like Halifax, before moving offshore in the early afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall will be in sections of southwestern Nova Scotia, with between 30-50 mm of rain forecast there. Further north and east, lesser amounts are expected, with 15-30 mm likely in the city of Halifax.

Baron - ATL rain - Sep21

There is the chance that some of this rain may push further north, bringing heavier precipitation onshore.

Another rain chance to start next week

More wet conditions are likely for the start of next week as well, as a second system exits New England and pushes east into the Maritimes. There is lower confidence on the track of the system and how much rain there will be.

Much cooler conditions will take hold across the region early and mid next week, then trending warmer later in the week as we head into October.

