Wide speculation proves to be true as Clemson loses four-star commit to Oklahoma

Former Clemson four-star commit Jaren Kanak has enrolled at Oklahoma where he'll play for former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

The days long drama surrounding the final destination of highly regarded four-star prospect Jaren Kanak came to its expected conclusion Tuesday.

He's officially enrolled as a student at Oklahoma although he hasn't made any public comments about the change of heart. He had been committed to Clemson since July 30.

Kanak was the lone Clemson commit not to sign during last week's three-day early signing period with wide speculation being the versatile two-way Hays (Kan.) High School star would follow Brent Venables to Oklahoma.

Venables is the former longtime Clemson defensive coordinator who left Dec. 5 to lead the Sooners program. Oklahoma had offered Kanak well before the Venables move. Kanak (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) is ranked as the No. 252 prospect and No. 10 athlete in the 247Sports Composite. That outlet's own rankings list him No. 121 and No. 6, respectively.

He started at quarterback as well as safety and will play safety and/or linebacker at the next level. Venables had stated he would not pursue Clemson commits out of respect to his former school, but certainly wasn't going to turn away a guy who wanted to play for him who has drawn comparisons to former Clemson first-round NFL pick Isaiah Simmons.

Brandon Drumm of OUInsider reported Kanak will be placed on financial aid until he signs his letter of intent on Feb. 3.

