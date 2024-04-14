Wide receivers show depth in Orange & White Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four separate wide receivers found the end zone in the Vols Orange & White game Saturday afternoon. Dayton Snead led off the scoring followed up by Chas Nimrod, Mike Matthews and Chris Brazzell.

“This is the deepest wide receiver pool that we’ve had,” said Vol football coach Josh Heupel. “Now, there’s a lot of young guys within our system that still have a lot of growth that they got to make before we get to the opener. Really, before we get to training camp too, and that’s freshmen, transfers young guys inside of our system, but I love the competitiveness of that group.”

Lady Bucs claim first SoCon regular season title

Tulane transfer Brazzell led the way with four catches for 89 yards. Snead corralled five balls for 73 yards. Matthews, who left late in the game to attend his prom, had one catch for 63 yards.

“It’s one of the ways — Mike’s experiences on the defensive side of the ball just in high school,” said Heupel. “He’s grown in his understanding of how to be physical and still be in a good body position, but he’s willing to be physical. He’s continued to grow throughout the course of spring, playing without the ball in his hands.”

Nico Iamaleava saw plenty of action in the contest. The redshirt freshman completed seven of nine passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman Jake Merklinger was able to get his first reps in Neyland Stadium. The quarterback finished the day completing five of six balls for 105 yards and a touchdown. The Georgia native also ran for 42 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought he handled himself really well,” said Heupel. “That’s a young guy. You guys have heard me say it, just as a coach, I kind of break it into thirds, the 15 practices that you get during spring ball, and just his growth, fundamentally understanding what we’re doing, defensive structures and being a good decision-maker is just continuing to grow throughout the course of spring ball. So today, in front of fans and to have an opportunity to play in the stadium, I thought did a really nice job.”

The Vols will be back on the field at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31 when they host Chattanooga in their season opener.

