Wide receivers that would make sense for the Eagles in the NFL draft

We continue our positional breakdown leading up to the 2018 NFL draft with a look at receivers. Instead of a top five, we'll highlight players at these positions who fit the Eagles and have a chance to be available when the team picks.



Here's a look at the quarterbacks and running backs we've already previewed.



At No. 32

Christian Kirk, Texas A&M, 5-10, 200



It seems like there are varying opinions on Kirk. Some seem to think he's a first-round pick (as high as the middle of the round), while others think he's a second- or even a third-rounder. What we do know about Kirk is he put together three good seasons as a receiver and was also a serious threat as a kick and punt returner. He ran an impressive 4.47 in the 40 at the Combine but for some reason, his quickness didn't show up in the agility drills. It certainly showed up on his film. He was a slot receiver in college and that's how he projects in the NFL, but he's the type of player Doug Pederson could certainly find a way to use.



Courtland Sutton, SMU, 6-3, 218

It's not hard to figure out what makes Sutton so attractive. He's a huge target and, like Alshon Jeffery, uses his basketball background on the football field. He doesn't have blazing speed, but his 4.54 at the Combine wasn't bad for his size. What was pretty crazy were his agility numbers. Even at his size, he was a top-four performer in the 3-cone drill, the 20-yard shuttle and the 60-yard shuttle; incredible. Not a finished product; could stand to improve as a route runner. If he does, especially with the agility he showed in Indy, he could be a big-time player in the NFL.



In the middle

DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State, 6-1, 205



Over the past couple of months, Hamilton has steadily worked his way into a mid-round draft pick. He didn't run at the combine but was still impressive in receiver drills and that came after a solid performance at the Senior Bowl, where he showed some potential as an outside target. For the Nittany Lions, he was a big, possession slot receiver. In that vein, he sort of reminds me of Jordan Matthews, but not quite as big. (But both played for James Franklin, by the way.) Hamilton isn't super fast or lightning quick, but he's a producer and already really polished.



Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame, 6-5, 214

It's not hard to figure out what's so intriguing about St. Brown, aside from his great name. He's the size of a pterodactyl but still ran the 40 in 4.48 seconds at the Combine. That's an incredible combination of size and speed. He saw a significant drop in production for his junior season and might have benefitted from another year in college. Even as a sophomore, he wasn't a huge volume receiver, but he did average 16.1 yards per catch in college and can be a deep threat to start, with more upside.



Late-round sleeper(s)

Antonio Callaway, Florida, 5-11, 197



He's a really talented receiver who ran a 4.41 at the Combine, so why isn't he going to be picked higher? Off-the-field red flags came up before he missed the entire 2017 season for a credit card fraud scandal. He definitely has NFL talent. Would a team like the Eagles feel like they could keep him on the straight and narrow?



Austin Proehl, North Carolina, 5-10, 185

Either a late-round pick or a priority free agent. If you want to feel old, he's the son of former NFL receiver Ricky Proehl. An injury limited Austin to six games in 2017. But there is obviously familiarity with Eagles new WRs coach Gunter Brewer, who coached him and played with his father.









































Story Continues