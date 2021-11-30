Wide receivers are finally popular picks for the Saints in 2022 mock drafts

Another wave of 2022 NFL mock drafts have rushed across the league’s media landscape, and many draft analysts are finally starting to catch on to one of the New Orleans Saints’ biggest needs: wide receiver. Their offense has collapsed without Michael Thomas; Deonte Harris and Tre’Quan Smith lead the team with 42.7 and 39.3 receiving yards per game, respectively. The unit has struggled all season even when Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara were in the backfield behind a healthy offensive line, and it couldn’t be more obvious that they need a serious talent injection there.

There’s some “chicken or the egg” discourse — should the Saints focus on adding more receivers, or prioritize an upgrade at quarterback? — in these newest mock drafts but one thing could lead to the other. A stronger supporting cast helps whoever ends up starting under center. Let’s dig in to what the latest mock drafts are saying about the Saints:

Touchdown Wire

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) gets ready to run a play against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Link to article

The pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Author: Mark Schofield

Author’s take:

“A glaring position of need for the New Orleans Saints, besides long-term stability at quarterback, is wide receiver. The departure of Emmanuel Sanders in free agency coupled with the loss of Michael Thomas illustrated the need to address WR in the upcoming off-season. Treylon Burks might not be a universal name atop the WR board, but his ability to play inside and outside offers the kind of schematic diversity that Sean Payton is looking for.”

Draft Wire

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Link to article

Story continues

The pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Author: Luke Easterling

Author’s take:

“Quarterback is a possibility here, but don’t be surprised if Sean Payton prefers to go the veteran route there, then use this pick on a big-play pass-catcher like Williams.”

The Athletic

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates his touchdown catch against Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Osu20ind Kwr05 1

Link to article

The pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Author: Dane Brugler

Author’s take:

“The first wide receiver off the board in this mock, Wilson has only average size (6-0, 186), but his body control is special, and his athletic instincts help him separate before and after the catch. He would be an immediate weapon for whoever is lining up at quarterback in New Orleans next season. Ohio State has basically been a minor-league feeder system for the Saints, and that continues in this scenario.”

CBS Sports

Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to throw a pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Link to article

The pick: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Author: Ryan Wilson

Author’s take:

“How healthy is Strong’s knee? With a clean bill of health he’d be in the running for our QB1, but that will be the lingering question as we go through the draft process, and if the news isn’t good, he could fall out of the first round altogether. He’s had a fantastic career at Nevada and has an NFL arm and consistently makes good decisions with the ball.”

Yardbarker

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) celebrates after scoring during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game to defeat Auburn 24-22 Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Link to article

The pick: WR John Metchie, Alabama

Author: Seth Trachtman

Author’s take:

“The loss of Michael Thomas to injury this season has been dire for New Orleans, and they desperately need to fix their receiver issues. Metchie hasn’t been as productive as last season but remains a blue-chip talent in the long line of recent elite Bama wideouts.”

FanSided

Nov 24, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (17) celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Link to article

The pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Author: Evan Bachman

Author’s take:

“Olave is an excellent route-runner, as he’s smooth, very quick in and out of his breaks, and is capable of winning on routes to all levels of the field. Also, his hands are as dependable as it gets, as he simply just catches everything within his reach. He is someone who could have been a first-rounder had he entered last year’s draft. However, he made the decision to come back to the Buckeyes for his senior year and had an opportunity to really boost his draft stock.”

1

1