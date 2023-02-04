New wide receivers coach Emmett Jones making immediate impact on recruiting trail

It didn’t take long for new Oklahoma Sooners’ wide receivers coach Emmett Jones to find his footing. Of course, in the world of college football, one has to hit the ground running.

Coming to Oklahoma with a strong reputation in the North Texas high school football scene, Jones has already made his mark on the recruiting trail. In the last couple of weeks, the Oklahoma Sooners have landed recruiting predictions for a pair of wide receivers. One in the 2024 class and the other in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Bryant Wesco, who was previously recruited by Cale Gundy and L’Damian Washington, is a four-star prospect in the 2024 cycle and was predicted to land with the Sooners by SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion. Around that same time, the Sooners earned a favorable Crystal Ball prediction from OUInsider’s Parker Thune for 2025 wide receiver Gracen Harris.

Wesco’s recruitment has picked up at a tremendous rate since the end of the 2022 season. In January alone, he received offers from Texas, Colorado, Oregon, Penn State, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

Gracen Harris is a prospect on the rise. After standout seasons in his first two years of high school, he’s already received 10 Power Five offers to this point. As a sophomore, he caught 87 passes for 1,374 yards and 10 touchdowns for Ennis and was a first-team all-district selection.

It’s been a strong couple of weeks for the newest assistant coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. Emmett Jones still has to close on his wide receiver prospects and help Oklahoma earn those national letters of intent. However, with the way things have kicked off his tenure with the Sooners, Oklahoma’s going to add some fantastic prospects to their future receiver rooms.

