Wide receiver Tristen Brown commits to Vanderbilt football

Vanderbilt football on Tuesday landed a commitment from 2024 3-star wide receiver Tristen Brown.

A native of Houston, Texas who attends Lamar High School, Brown is 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds and projects to play slot receiver or perhaps kick returner. He chose the Commodores over offers from Utah, Northwestern, Texas Tech and others.

Brown is the fourth player in Vanderbilt's 2024 class who projects to play wide receiver, joining Brycen Coleman, Joseph McVay and Dorian Williams.

The class currently ranks 35th overall in the 247Sports Composite, though Brown does not yet have a rating in the composite. The Commodores have 19 commitments.

Teams used to be limited to taking 25 new players per class, but that limit has since been removed. However, many teams opt to take a smaller number of summer commits in order to fill from the transfer portal after the fall season.

The Commodores have seen their 2024 class begin to round into form, adding 14 commitments since the start of June.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tristen Brown, wide receiver, commits to Vanderbilt football