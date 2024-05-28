A wide receiver trade still in play for Steelers

If the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t happy with their wide receiver situation at this point, they have no one to blame but themselves. The Steelers traded away Diontae Johnson very early in free agency and have made only tertiary efforts to replace him.

But this isn’t to say the Steelers still cannot make a big move to upgrade the position. Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo did his weekly Steelers chat and he indicated the team might let things play out all the way into training camp and if the team isn’t happy, then look to make a trade.

I think they will evaluate rookie Roman Wilson and the new veteran receivers they signed over the next few weeks in OTAs and minicamp. They’ll also evaluate in the first few weeks of training camp. If by then Khan doesn’t feel like he has a legit No. 2 receiver on his roster then I think he’ll look to make a deal. There will be options with post-June 1 cuts or trades.

If the hope is to find a starter already on the roster, it has to be rookie Roman Wilson. But if Wilson is deemed better suited to line up in the slot, Pittsburgh might be forced to overpay in a trade for a top-tier veteran like DK Metcalf, Courland Sutton or Brandon Aiyuk.

