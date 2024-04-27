Advertisement

A wide receiver from Southeast Missouri State chosen by Cowboys in sixth round of NFL Draft

Lawrence Dow
·1 min read

The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Flournoy from Southeast Missouri State with their sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft on Saturday.

School: Southeast Missouri State

Round: 6, pick 216

Height: 6-2 ; Weight: 205

Hometown: Homewood-Flossmoor, Illinois

What you should know about him: Flournoy decided he was going to be in the NFL at the age of five and was a fan of the Chicago Bears and won MVP at a camp hosted by then-Bears running back Matt Forte and won a signed football.

How he fits on Cowboys: Dallas lost receiver Michael Gallup to free agency, and struggled to find a consistent third receiver to compliment CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.