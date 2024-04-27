A wide receiver from Southeast Missouri State chosen by Cowboys in sixth round of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Flournoy from Southeast Missouri State with their sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft on Saturday.

School: Southeast Missouri State

Round: 6, pick 216

Height: 6-2 ; Weight: 205

Hometown: Homewood-Flossmoor, Illinois

What you should know about him: Flournoy decided he was going to be in the NFL at the age of five and was a fan of the Chicago Bears and won MVP at a camp hosted by then-Bears running back Matt Forte and won a signed football.

How he fits on Cowboys: Dallas lost receiver Michael Gallup to free agency, and struggled to find a consistent third receiver to compliment CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.