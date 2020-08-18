Wide Receiver Shuffle Up: Get some steak in early rounds of your draft

The receiver board is very deep top to bottom, but don’t let that trip you up. Yes, you can find an interesting value at any point in the draft, but you can’t let your receiver group be mostly a collection of scrappy underdogs. You need some steak, man. The more set-and-forget stars, the better.

Don’t misunderstand — if you can figure out this year’s D.J. Chark before the rest of the room, good for you. Some of the cheaper options here will graduate to stardom and every-week status. But just make sure you have a few automatic studs for your weekly deployment.

Before the salaries, we add the boiler-plate disclaimer section:

A few caveats upfront. The salaries are unscientific in nature, merely used as a way to compare players within their position. I do not compare salaries outside of position — the salary of a running back is only meant to be considered within his positional class. I am generally far less expectant with injury-returning players, so don’t be surprised when I like them less than you do.

Every Shuffle Up is done from scratch. I think it’s counterproductive to justify an old, dated list.

Previously, we shuffled the quarterbacks and running backs. Tight ends come next week.

Players with the same salary are considered even. Assume a half-point PPR scoring system.

The TL;DR Takeaway: Don’t let the overall depth of this position screen you from drafting some obvious every-week stars. There are plenty of singles and doubles here, but you need some home runs, too.

The elite group

$42 Michael Thomas

$40 Davante Adams

$38 Tyreek Hill

$38 Julio Jones

$35 Chris Godwin

$33 Kenny Golladay

$33 Mike Evans

I’m probably not going to draft Thomas much this year, only because bell-cow backs are rare and so important. But his floor and upside need no defense . . . Adams is one of the rare members of the Aaron Rodgers Circle of Trust, and as much as we need to be mindful of the variance of touchdown rates, there are obvious and tangible reasons why Adams is an elite touchdown guy. College Matt Harmon has Adams at the top of his receiver board, and I can’t say he’s wrong . . . The only downside to Jones is all the attrition and the stage of his career. But Atlanta has all the looks of an obvious Carnival (bad defense, fun, pass-driven offense), and the usage tree is narrow. I can easily sign off on Julio . . . Godwin’s style and skills seem to obviously fit 40-something Tom Brady better than the skills of Evans, but when has anyone ever been disappointed to roster Evans? Six years, six productive returns. I’ll have shares of both of these guys.

The “apologies to Hopkins” group

$31 DeAndre Hopkins

$29 A.J. Brown

$28 DJ Moore

$27 Amari Cooper

$26 Allen Robinson

$26 Adam Thielen

$25 Calvin Ridley

$24 JuJu Smith-Schuster

$24 Robert Woods

$24 Cooper Kupp

$23 Odell Beckham Jr.

$23 Tyler Lockett

$23 Terry McLaurin

$23 DK Metcalf

$22 D.J. Chark

View photos Fantasy managers who added A.J. Brown midway through 2019 were smiling thereafter. (Tim Warner/Getty Images) More

It’s always a little dicey when a name wideout changes teams, and given the unique challenges to 2020 preparation, I have to let Hopkins pass in Round 2. I also suspect the Cardinals won’t overload Hopkins with targets every week; the Texans would lean on Hopkins no matter the coverage or level of openness. Arizona is an offense more focused on the juicy matchup, chucking to the open guy. This is not to suggest Hopkins will wreck your team or be a mess, but I can’t draft him proactively . . . Brown’s 2019 efficiency was too good to be true, but he can lose a lot of those ratios and still provide a fantasy profit because his targets are sure to rise. We’re seen this setup before, it’s the Tyler Lockett 2018-2019 profile. Don’t let the Regression Police talk you out of Brown in the third round . . . Teddy Bridgewater isn’t an exciting quarterback in Carolina, but Moore is one of those guys who can succeed no matter what’s around him . . . Nick Foles might not start opening day, but I’m expecting him to make the most QB starts in Chicago. And although Foles can’t really be considered a savior, he’s a welcome sight for Robinson, who has played with awful quarterbacks for just about his entire post-HS career.

Story continues