Wide receiver River Cracraft signs 49ers contract to return for 2021

Wide receiver Cracraft signs extension to remain with 49ers

Wide receiver River Cracraft, who appeared in nine games with the 49ers last season with one start, re-signed with the club.

Cracraft posted a photo of himself Friday afternoon on Instagram, wearing a 49ers hat, signing a contract with the caption, “Staying home!”

Cracraft, 26, caught six passes for 41 yards last season. He averaged 8.0 yards on five punt returns. The 49ers signed him late in training camp last year, and he remained on the practice squad until a midseason promotion.

A two-year NFL veteran, Cracraft was an exclusive-rights free agent with no outside negotiating rights. He joins a list of other 49ers to re-sign with the club, which includes quarterback Josh Rosen and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Others who have signed extensions with the club this offseason are long-snapper Taybor Pepper, quarterback Josh Johnson, running back Austin Walter, receiver Jauan Jennings, and defensive backs Jared Mayden, Ken Webster and Kai Nacua.

Cracraft (6-foot, 198 pounds) played collegiately at Washington State. He appeared in nine games with the Denver Broncos over the 2018 and ’19 seasons. He caught one pass for 44 yards, while averaging 3.3 yards on 12 punt returns.

