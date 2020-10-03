Wide receiver Quez Watkins won’t be available for Eagles in Week 4

Another WR won’t be available for Eagles on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ meager wide receiver corps won’t be getting any help from rookie Quez Watkins Sunday.

Watkins, the rookie 6th-round pick out Southern Mississippi, returned to practice this past week after the Eagles activated his Injured Reserve practice window.

But NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark tweeted that the Eagles don’t plan on activating Watkins before their game Sunday night against the 49ers in Santa Clara.

Source says WR Quez Watkins will NOT come off IR for tomorrow



Quez needs another week or 2



So Eagles WRs tomorrow night??



Greg Ward

John Hightower

Deontay Burnett

Travis Fulgham



Marcus Green?

Hakeem Butler? pic.twitter.com/zVCSrVy4Lg — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 3, 2020

Watkins was placed on IR on Sept. 6 with an injury the Eagles have never disclosed. He’s eligible to practice while remaining on IR. The Eagles have until Oct. 22 to either add him to the 53-man roster or shut him down for the rest of the year.

The Eagles have also ruled out Alshon Jeffery (December foot surgery) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring). Rookie 1st-round pick Jalen Reagor is on Injured Reserve (ligament tear in thumb), and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is doubtful for Sunday (calf).

Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower are the only healthy wide receivers on the 53-man roster.

The Eagles are expected to promote Deontay Burnett from the practice squad, either just for the game, which they did last week, or as a long-term roster move. Teams can promote a player from the practice squad to the roster for game day only twice per year.

Also on the practice squad are former 6th-round picks Marcus Green and Travis Fulgham. Green was a 6th-round pick of the Falcons last year and finished last season on the Eagles’ practice squad. Fulgham was the Lions’ 6th-round pick last year. He played in three games for Detroit but did not have a catch.

The Eagles this past week signed Hakeem Butler, who was drafted as a wide receiver but is expected to play tight end here.

Here are the career games played, receptions and yards for all the wide receivers who may be available to the Eagles Sunday:

Greg Ward: 10 games, 42 catches, 362 yards

Deontay Burnett: 8 games, 16 catches, 215 yards

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 20 games, 10 catches, 169 yards

John Hightower: 3 games, 3 catches, 17 yards

Travis Fulgham: 3 games, 0 catches

Marcus Green: 0 games, 0 catches

Hakeem Butler: 0 games, 0 catches