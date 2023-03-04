Wide receiver prospects are clamoring to play with Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL

Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ emergence last season hasn’t gone unnoticed around the NFL, and for those incoming rookies.

Chicago has a dynamic playmaker in Fields that should help make the Bears an attractive destination, whether it’s in free agency later this month or for any incoming draft prospects.

With Chicago in need of a No. 1 wide receiver for Fields, all eyes are on this crop of draft prospects, which includes some notable playmakers. When some of those top prospects were asked about the potential to play with Fields at the NFL level, their excitement was evident.

Here’s what some of the top wide receiver prospects had to say about Fields:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Fields’ former Ohio State teammate, Smith-Njigba, said he’d love to be reunited with Fields in Chicago.

“We definitely had a little connection back in the day,” he said. “Hopefully we can maybe do it again.”

The CHGO Bears team had a chance to ask a few questions to Ohio St. WR, Jaxon Smith-Njigba at the Combine: • Reaction to Justin Fields campaigning for him to be Chicago Bear.

• What makes their connection special?

• His response to critics that say Fields is a RB playing QB👀 pic.twitter.com/MXUG3fO6yl — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 3, 2023

Jordan Addison, USC

Addison praised Fields and the current receiver group, especially Darnell Mooney, while also making one heck of an elevator pitch for why Chicago should draft him.

“I’ll show them that I’m the playmaker they need,” Addison said.

WR Jordan Addison talks about the way his parents raised him and what it would be like to play with the Chicago Bears: pic.twitter.com/z9Y2lzHGyM — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) March 3, 2023

Quentin Johnston, TCU

Story continues

Johnston hailed Fields for his versatility and athleticism, where he has the ability to make plays both through the air and on the ground. He mentioned he’s played with a mobile quarterback since high school. Johnston also said he’s prepared to start working with Fields Day 1 after he’s drafted to get the chemistry down.

“I see myself fitting in there very well,” Johnston said.

WR Quentin Johnston talks about the idea of playing with Justin Fields, how he could help elevate Fields to the next level, and what WRs he looks up to in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/iG3ZFYKkeF — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 3, 2023

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Flowers praised Fields for his playmaking ability, noting that while Fields can make plays with his legs, he’s also lethal through the air.

“To be able to play with someone like that — dynamic — would just help my game,” Flowers said.

WR Zay Flowers says he has met with the Bears and even played some golf with Ryan Poles. Zay also talked about the idea of playing with Justin Fields: pic.twitter.com/4AlQhweWD5 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) March 3, 2023

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Hyatt called Fields “dynamic” with how he’s able to make plays with his arm and legs. If he got a chance to play with Fields, Hyatt would want to “show he can trust me.”

“I would love to play with Justin Fields,” Hyatt said. “Dynamic player, takes over games and I would try to help him with that, too.”

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt talks about his friendship with Velus Jones, the idea of teaming up with him again and how he would be someone Justin Fields could trust if he played with the Chicago Bears: pic.twitter.com/FBB2Y7Do5H — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) March 3, 2023

Rashee Rice, SMU

Rice, who’s already met with Chicago, said he would love to be a Bear. And, when asked about the potential to play with Fields, Rice couldn’t help but smile.

Rashee Rice has met with the #Bears and said he would love to be a Chicago Bear. When I asked him about potentially playing with Justin Fields, he immediately cracked a smile. 😃 pic.twitter.com/HQnhvvEz3U — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) March 3, 2023

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Boutte has also met with the Bears and expressed his desire to play with Fields.

“Great quarterback,” he said. “Talented all the way around.”

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte said he has met with the #Bears and would like to play with Justin Fields. “Great quarterback. Talented all the way around.” pic.twitter.com/lsonYEhiWY — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) March 3, 2023

Tank Dell, Houston

Dell is eager to get an opportunity to prove what he can do at the NFL level, and he’d be happy to play with any team. But what would it be like to play with Fields in Chicago?

“I would love that,” Dell said. “…Justin Fields is a great quarterback, so that would be a good spot.”

WR Tank Dell on playing with Justin Fields: "I would love that." pic.twitter.com/fH9krv0J5z — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire