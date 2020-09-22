Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II already ruled out for Week 3

The Seattle Seahawks will be without wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II for the third straight game next Sunday. Still battling a foot injury, he has been ruled out for the team’s Week-3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Coach Pete Carroll broke the news during his Monday afternoon press conference.

“Phillip Dorsett, we’re looking to figure out how to work this out,” Carroll told reporters. “We need to give him a break to make sure that his foot is healed and back. He tried to get back this week to play in this past game and couldn’t do it, so we have to give him more time in that. We have to consider what we’re doing with that.”

Carroll said Dorsett needs additional rest time and is not a part of the Week 3 game plan.

The Seahawks have an off day Tuesday but return to practice Wednesday to prepare to face Dallas.

