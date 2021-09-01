Wide receiver Mike Woods “a weapon” for the Oklahoma Sooners offense

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners have done a great job at finding talent through the transfer portal. Though they lost Tre Bradford to the transfer portal, overall it’s been a net positive. Eric Gray is the player that’s been most talked about and Wanya Morris is competing to start at left tackle. But one player that often gets lost in the discussion is wide receiver Mike Woods.

Perhaps it’s due to the depth they have at wide receiver and also because he didn’t play in Oklahoma’s spring game that he isn’t talked about more. But this is a player who averaged 19.3 yards per reception in the SEC for the Arkansas Razorbacks. For perspective, in Marquise Brown’s most productive season in 2017 with the Sooners, he averaged 19.2 yards per reception per College Football Reference.

That’s the kind of player the Oklahoma Sooners got in Mike Woods.

In his Tuesday press conference, Lincoln Riley spoke about Woods and what he’s meant to the program since transferring in from Arkansas.

He’s one of those (transfers) that’s in the category that’s been a great teammate to have in here. Great guy to coach. Bought in, culture, everything day one. He’s been a joy to have. We got to see a lot of game tape on him. He was very productive, impressive, and he’s backed that up here. Big, very explosive human being that can really go. He can really go up and high point the ball. Talented player. Excited to see him play for live. I think he can be a weapon out there. He’ll certainly be in that rotation and we’ll get to see a lot of him on Saturday. – Riley

Mike Woods is arguably the most underrated addition the Sooners made in the 2021 offseason. His size and downfield ability will be a huge asset for Spencer Rattler and the Oklahoma Sooners offense.

In a deep wide receiver room, who starts isn’t going to matter as much as who gets the targets. So while at the moment, Riley has Woods, “in the rotation,” he’s certainly got the talent to be one of Oklahoma’s three best wide receivers in 2021.