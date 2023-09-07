A wide receiver from Miami named Xzavier is turning heads for the Cincinnati Bearcats

The spelling of his name is accurate and the pronunciation of his first name sounds how an ill-informed college basketball announcer might say the name of the University of Cincinnati's crosstown basketball rival.

Xzavier Henderson introduced himself to UC football fans Saturday, a little over three minutes into the game against Eastern Kentucky. On 4th and 5, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Emory Jones spotted his former Florida Gator teammate streaking down the right side of the field. The ball dropped into No. 8's hands softly and UC fans cheered wildly for Xzavier.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson scored his first touchdown in a Bearcats uniform against Eastern Kentucky in the season opener.

You can expect to see it again, perhaps as early as this Saturday's first road game at Pitt. For his seven-catch, 149-yard effort in the opener, Henderson was honored by Pro Football Focus as the highest-graded receiver in the country. Couple that with Jones taking a pair of Big 12 honors and it appears the two former teammates in the SEC might make some 2023 noise in UC's new league.

"We picked up right where we left off," Henderson said. "We put some extra time in over the summer and we had a great (Higher Ground) camp."

Highest graded Wide Receivers from Week 1🔥 pic.twitter.com/joeC4O7zoK — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2023

Pulling a Gator out of The Swamp

Henderson caught a pair of touchdowns from Jones at Florida in 2021 when he had 28 receptions. Last season he led the Gators in catches with 38 for 410 yards, including five grabs for 110 yards and a score against two-time defending national champion Georgia.

Now he reunites with Jones who spent a year at Arizona State before coming to UC. When he saw Henderson's name in the transfer portal, he immediately put in a word for the former Florida high school 400-meter state champion.

University of Cincinnati receiver Xzavier Henderson playfully waves to the camera after a recent practice.

However, don't label Henderson as only a deep threat. He enjoys catching the football all over the field and likes blocking, a key element to a Scott Satterfield offense that consistently balances run and pass. At Pitt Saturday, the coverage is expected to be physical, so Jones knows his receivers will have to work for every catch.

"There's going to be a lot of balls up in the air," Jones said. "A lot of 50-50 balls. Our guys are going to have to make some plays. He (Henderson) is definitely a guy I'm going to take some shots to."

Eastern Kentucky Colonels defensive back Deonta Bembry (12) defends as Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (8) catches a pass in their 66-13 opening game victory at Nippert Stadium.

Feeding the room

Henderson teased Jones after the EKU game referring to him as the "lunch lady" since he was feeding everyone. In addition to Henderson, transfers Dee Wiggins and Braden Smith (Louisville) and Aaron Turner (Connecticut) caught scoring passes from Jones with tight end Payten Singletary being the only returning player to have the honor. True freshman Barry Jackson Jr. scored on a 65-yard pass from back-up Brady Lichtenberg.

"We feel we have several guys in that room who can go and make those plays," UC coach Satterfield said.

That said, Henderson, Wiggins and Smith offer previous Power Five experience as does Donovan Ollie who played at Washington State. Turner and Evan Prater had six catches between them and UC racked up 438 yards passing to go along with 229 yards on the ground.

Essentially, they take what they're given. But, the deep ball remains a fascinating play in the Bearcat holster.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (8) and Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Braden Smith (0) celebrate after Henderson scores his first UC touchdown.

Deep thoughts

"I think it's one of Emory's strengths number one," UC offensive coordinator Brad Glenn said. "Sometimes it doesn't matter what kind of wide-outs you have, if the quarterback doesn't have deep ball accuracy there's no use to do it. Number two, we've got wide-outs that can run by and track the ball."

Helping matters, Henderson, Wiggins and Ollie are 6-3, with Prater offering a 6-4 target. Tight end Singletary is 6-4 and Chamon Metayer is 6-5.

"The thing that stands out about Xzavier are his physical skills, his size and ball skills," Glenn said. "I think his ball skills are good. I think they've gotten even better since he's been here. He's just a tireless worker. He runs all day and never gets tired. He never takes reps off. You never see him loaf. He's a very well-conditioned athlete. He can come out here and work all day. Hard work pays off."

Hard work will be needed in Pittsburgh with coach Pat Narduzzi's blue-collar aggressive defense. Satterfield has faced it in recent years in Louisville and knows what his quickly-assembled Bearcat talent will face.

Actually, it will be in their face.

"They're going to get up in your face and harass you all day long," he said. "They teach it. They don't have any regard for pass interference, they just play their ball."

Former UC linebacker Ryan Manalac makes a play for the Bearcats against USF in Tampa Nov. 3, 2007. Manalac now coaches Pitt's linebackers.

A brief Bearcat reunion

Celebrating UC's most famous pass play, Tony Pike will be with the UC Alumni Association on Saturday as previously reported. Across the way will be one of his former teammates, Ryan Manalac. Manalac is Pitt's linebacker coach.

Like Pike, Manalac also had a huge play in the Big East when a late interception helped the Bearcats defeat Rutgers on the road in 2007.

Manalac was playing for Brian Kelly then but in prior years played defense for Narduzzi when he was UC's coordinator under Mark Dantonio. He later approached Dantonio about being a grad assistant at Michigan State.

"He actually tried to talk me out of it," Manalac said. "I got up there and got the opportunity. I certainly appreciate the heck out of Coach Dantonio and Coach Narduzzi."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats WR Xzavier Henderson turning heads