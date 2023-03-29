Wide receiver Marvin Jones returns to the Lions

Welcome back to Detroit, Marvin Jones!

The free agent wide receiver announced on social media he is returning to the Lions after two seasons away from the den in Jacksonville. Jones will sign with the Lions on a one-year deal worth at least $3 million, per Mike Garafolo.

Jones played for Detroit from 2016-2020 and proved to be one of the shrewdest free agent signings in team history. He caught 289 passes for 4,296 yards and 36 TDs in five years with the Lions. Jones began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals for four seasons.

In 16 games with the Jaguars in 2022, the 33-year-old Jones hauled in 46 passes for 529 yards–both career-low for seasons where he played at least 10 games.

