Wide receiver Ladd McConkey returns for Georgia football against Auburn Tigers

AUBURN, Ala.-The Georgia football offense has one of its biggest weapons back.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey made his season debut for the No. 1 Bulldogs Saturday in the fifth game of the season. He entered the game on the Bulldogs' third offensive snap.

Coach Kirby Smart said on his radio show Thursday night that he probably wouldn’t know until game time whether the fourth-year junior would be able to go after being sidelined with a back injury.

More: Georgia football vs. Auburn: Live updates for Bulldogs vs. Tigers

More: Georgia football vs. Auburn: Scouting report, prediction

“It’s one of those things where it’s killing him he hasn’t been able to help,” Smart said. “He wants to so bad. He’s done everything the trainers have asked so it would be very exciting if that was able to happen.”

Smart said that the plan was to find a specific role for McConkey as he ramps up after not playing in a game since the national championship game against TCU in January.

McConkey was second on the team last season with 58 catches for 762 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Ladd’s been here for four years,” wide receiver Marcus Rosmey-Jacksaint said. “He’s a veteran guy. He’s been in the offense for a pretty long time. It’s just a matter of getting the reps. He hasn’t been repping a lot…It’s a matter of getting back into the groove of things, getting your footing right especially at receiver and getting back in the swing of the offense.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football gets wide receiver Ladd McConkey back on field