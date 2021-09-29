Wide receiver Kelvin Harmon returns to Washington on practice squad

WR Kelvin Harmon returns to Washington on practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kelvin Harmon is back in Washington.

The third-year wide receiver has been signed to the Washington Football Team's practice squad, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player to the practice squad:



WR Kelvin Harmon — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) September 29, 2021

Harmon, who suffered a torn ACL during the summer of 2020 that cost him his entire sophomore season, was cut by Washington in August.

Originally a sixth-round pick by Washington out of N.C. State in 2019, Harmon showed plenty of promise as a rookie, especially towards the end of the season. Harmon entered the 2020 season poised to have a big role in Washington's offense before tearing his ACL.

For his career, Harmon has 30 receptions for 365 yards and zero touchdowns. He has yet to play in an NFL game since his injury.