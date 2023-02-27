Wide receiver JJ Harrell announces commitment to Tennessee

Four-star wide receiver JJ Harrell announced his commitment to Tennessee on Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver is from North Panola High School in Sardis, Mississippi.

Harrell is the No. 86 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 2 player in the state of Mississippi, according to On3 Sports.

He committed to the Vols over Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Harrell attended Tennessee’s junior day on Jan. 14.

Harrell is the fifth commitment in the class of 2024 for the Volunteers. Harrell’s commitment moved Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class up to ninth nationally and fifth in the Southeastern Conference, according to the On3 Sports consensus.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR JJ Harrell tells me he has Committed to Tennessee! The 6’2 185 WR from Sardis, MS chose the Vols over LSU, Georgia, Alabama, and others. He joins Tennessee’s Top 15 Class in the ‘24 Team Rankings #GBO 🍊https://t.co/s9E8tp4zRy pic.twitter.com/QvMZ4mMVzu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 27, 2023

