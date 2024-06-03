New wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be the Browns’ 2024 breakout player

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry finally brought Jerry Jeudy to Northeast Ohio, a player he has been linked to for a couple of off-seasons now. Jeudy hasn’t had the best quarterback play during his career in Denver, yet he has shown he can be a dynamic playmaker at times.

His speed and explosiveness help him create extra yardage after the catch something the Browns didn’t get much of in 2024 outside of David Njoku. Jeudy is the only player on the roster who does the majority of his damage from the slot, and having a true threat in the slot will open things up for Njoku, Amari Cooper, and even Elijah Moore.

Of course, the Browns need Deshaun Watson to step up and be significantly better this year, and Jeudy’s skillset could help him gain confidence. You can never have enough players who can create explosive plays and extra yardage the way Jeudy can.

The combination of Kevin Stefanski’s and Ken Dorsey’s offenses should work well for Jeudy and Moore to create more big plays. Jeudy is also a great route runner with great body and control to create separation and make the quarterback’s job a little easier.

My bold prediction with Jeudy is that he will set a career-high with his first 1,000-yard season in 2024.

