Wide receiver J.J Jones snags his first touchdown as a Tar Heel

North Carolina wide receiver J.J. Jones has caught his first touchdown in his UNC career.

The three-star sophomore out of Myrtle Beach came up big for North Carolina on their first drive. Already down wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green, UNC needed someone to step up, and Jones answered that call early.

On the first drive, Jones made two big splash plays, the first being a 31-yard catch to put UNC on ASU 34 yard line. Then just three plays later, Jones crossed the end-zone on a sweet pass by quarterback Drake Maye for a 23-yard touchdown.

Drake Maye ➡️ JJ Jones for the 23 yard TD! #Tarheels pic.twitter.com/RS6swCe9E2 — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) September 3, 2022

This was an excellent start for the sophomore, recording his first touchdown as a Tar Heel.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire