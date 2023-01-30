The Chiefs are running low on healthy wide receivers in the second half of the AFC Championship Game.

Kadarius Toney left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and they’ve lost a couple more wideouts in the second half. Mecole Hardman is questionable to return after aggravating the pelvis injury that’s kept him out since Week Nine and JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable due to a knee injury.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Marcus Kemp, and Skyy Moore remain on hand at receiver and the Chiefs also have tight ends Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, and Jody Fortson.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay is questionable to return with a shoulder injury, so there are injury issues on both sides of the ball for the Chiefs as they lead 20-13 late in the third quarter.

UPDATE 9:13 p.m. ET: Toney has been ruled out.

Wide receiver injuries piling up for Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk