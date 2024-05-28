Wide receiver Evan Stewart inks a big NIL deal with NXTRND

According to On3, Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart has signed a deal with the football equipment company NXTRND.

Stewart was one of the top players that entered the transfer portal after this past season and Oregon was aggressive in signing the receiver from Texas A&M. He was also a five-star receiver when recruited and signed by the Aggies.

In his two seasons in College Station, Stewart caught 91 passes for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns. Injuries slowed him down in the 2023 season as he just played in eight games.

Known as “Next Trend,” the equipment company makes everything from back plates to gloves. They came out to Eugene last week and did a complete photo shoot with Stewart.

His estimated NIL total evaluation is thought to be around $1.3 million.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire