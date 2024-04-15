Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Phila. Eagles agree to $75M contract extension

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (C) is now under contract through 2028. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI

April 15 (UPI) -- Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The Eagles also said that they exercised the fifth-year option on Smith's rookie contract. Smith's agent, Kelton Crenshaw, confirmed that his extension is worth $75 million and includes a guaranteed $51 million.

Smith, 25, joined the Eagles as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The three-year veteran logged 81 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns over 16 starts last season.

He hauled in a career-high 95 catches for 1,196 yards and seven scores in 17 starts in 2022.

Smith is to make $15.5 million in 2025 under the terms of his rookie option. He will then be paid an average of $25 million per season from 2026 through 2028.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith eclipsed 1,000 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 2022 and 2023. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI

Fellow Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who signed a four-year, $100 million contract in 2022, also makes $25 million in average annual salary as part of that deal.