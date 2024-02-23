Rams and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson agree to one-year contract

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in December. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams and receiver Demarcus Robinson agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team.

Robinson, 29, played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens before signing a veteran-minimum contract with the Rams last season. He emerged as a contributor at midseason and became a valuable starter down the stretch for a team that finished 10-7 and advanced to the playoffs.

Robinson, an eight-year veteran, caught 26 passes for 371 yards and had a touchdown in four consecutive games during December.

The signing keeps the Rams' receiver corps intact. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are the other starters, while Tutu Atwell is entering the final year of his contract.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.