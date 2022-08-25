New wide receiver commit already recruiting for UNC

Fresh off of a commitment to the UNC football program on Wednesday, 2023 wide receiver pledge Paul Billups is already focused on recruiting for the Tar Heels.

According to Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, Billups said there are already a few players he’s pushing for.

“I’m going to recruit a whole bunch of 757 guys to try to get them down there and try to get us to the National Championship,” Billups said. “I wantAssad Brown, Keylen Adams, Jordan Bass.”

Billups picked the Tar Heels over other finalists Michigan State and Virginia Tech. Billups is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect and had dozens of programs originally involved in his recruitment.

Friedman went on to add that Billups’ desire to recruit other prospects should not go unnoticed.

“His addition should help in the recruitment other big time players from his area.”

With the commitment of Billups, UNC now has moved up in the 247Sports team rankings to No. 23 overall and No. 25 in the Rivals team rankings.

