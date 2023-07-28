Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. becomes Ohio State's first 2026 commitment

Ohio State gained the first player for its 2026 recruiting class when wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. announced his commitment Friday.

Henry, the son of the late Cincinnati Bengal receiver, told reporters at OSU’s SummerFest event of his decision.

“When I talked to coach (Ryan) Day, there was no point in waiting anymore,” Henry said. “It’s perfect for me. It fits me.”

Recruit Chris Henry Jr. watches Ohio State warm up prior to the Buckeyes' game against Indiana.

Henry, who’ll be a sophomore at Cincinnati Withrow High School, is listed as 6-5 and 185 pounds by 247sports.com. He does not have a rating yet by the recruiting site but is considered a potential five-star prospect.

Henry continues the hot streak by offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on the recruiting trail. The top three players in OSU’s 2023 recruiting class were wide receivers, headlined by Carnell Tate.

In OSU’s 2024 recruiting class, Jeremiah Smith is the No. 2 overall prospect, and Mylan Graham is No. 18.

“It’s an amazing feeling to have a school like this have me as their priority,” Henry said.

Henry attended West Clermont High School as a freshman. He caught 29 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns. He also played defensive back. He was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American team.

