In a wide-open 2022 class, Aqeel Glass is the QB prospect you need to know

The first few weeks of the 2021 college football season has left more questions than answers about this year’s quarterback class.

The biggest names have been inconsistent at best, with the likes of Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and others failing to live up to the preseason hype of being potential No. 1 overall picks.

This year’s wide-open race has left the door open for anyone to emerge, and that being the case, NFL teams and fans alike would be wise to turn their attention to Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass.

Back in June, Glass was named the Spring 2021 Black College Football Player of the Year, earning him the Deacon Jones Trophy after leading the Bulldogs to a 5-0 record and their first SWAC title in 15 years. He also took home conference player of the year honors.

Listed at 6-5, 215 pounds, Glass obviously has the prototypical frame of an NFL quarterback. He’s also got the arm talent, instincts and intelligence to go with it.

Glass’ impressive performance against Jackson State back in April was a prime example of everything that makes him a promising NFL prospect:

Watch that game, and you’ll see Glass make every play an NFL quarterback needs to make. He can fire bullet passes into tight windows, put the right amount of touch on throws to every level of the field, drive the deep ball downfield (both inside and outside the numbers), beat both zone and man coverage with sound decision-making and consistent accuracy, and show patience and poise under pressure, particularly when screens are developing and unblocked rushers are bearing down on him.

He may not be the fastest quarterback in the class, but his mobility was also on display in that game, proving he won’t just be a statue in the pocket at the next level.

Glass earned the starting job as a freshman, and he’s still holding it down as a grad student. He’ll have a track record of starting experience that will be unrivaled in the class, with plenty of proven success to go along with it.

This lackluster quarterback class is begging for someone to emerge and declare themselves the most compelling prospect of the year. While many will remain focused on the bigger names from powerhouse FBS programs, Glass will keep doing what he’s always done for the Bulldogs, and could end up making one NFL team extremely happy when they land him next April.