Wicks taking pride in representing home state at UW

Jun. 6—LARAMIE — It's been 25 days since Sundance Wicks was hired as the University of Wyoming's men's basketball coach.

The Gillette native has spent the past month reconstructing the Cowboys' roster following the departure of former coach Jeff Linder.

After putting the finishing touches on his first recruiting class while simultaneously hiring a coaching staff, Wicks finally carved out time to be officially introduced as the school's new coach Thursday inside the Wildcatter Stadium Club and Suites.

"To be completely honest, this was always the dream," Wick said. "This was always the dream. I can wholeheartedly say that just because, when I was born, my mom and dad put me in a brown and gold jumpsuit.

"... In 1998-99, Larry Shyatt offered me a scholarship to be a Wyoming Cowboy. It was one of the greatest days of my life. It never came to fruition, but still, it made the dream real that it could actually be done."

Wicks was an assistant on Linder's staff at UW from 2020-22 before accepting his first Division I head coaching job at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay last season. He was named the Horizon League coach of the year in his first season after finishing 18-14 and 13-7 in conference play.

He was also named the Joe B. Hall national coach of the year, which honors the best first-year head coach in DI basketball. In Wicks' lone season at Green Bay, the Phoenix saw an improvement of 15 wins from the previous year.

"Today is the perfect timing," UW athletics director Tom Burman said. "The perfect timing for a coach with Sundance's résumé, but more importantly or equally importantly, perfect timing for a coach with his personality and his style.

"I have absolutely no doubt he will connect with student-athletes, I have absolutely no doubt he will connect with our fan base and I have absolutely no doubt he will connect with the student body, which has been an issue the last few years.

"His personality is unique. It's also engaging. It creates enthusiasm. When he walks in a room, you're engaged. You're fired up. I'm very excited about how this unfolds over the next couple years."

Wicks takes great pride in representing his home state. The Campbell County High graduate won the Milward Simpson athlete of the year award in 1999 and was offered a scholarship at UW from Shyatt, but a coaching change led him to pursue a playing career at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

"Forty-three years ago I was born, 25 years ago I was offered by Larry Shyatt, and four years ago I was brought here by coach Linder, who I am forever grateful for, because I would not be here if it was not for coach Linder," Wicks said. "I would not be right here in this situation today. One year ago, Green Bay stole me away, and today, we're back diving into the Cowboy way.

"It is an honor to be here, because Wyoming isn't just special to me, it is home. It's not just special, it's home."

Wicks has plenty of work cut out for him after taking over a roster with just three returning scholarship players. The Cowboys have a combined 24-39 record over the past two seasons after making an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022.

For Wicks, his focus over the past month has been recruiting the right type of players to fit in his system in Laramie, and not just on the court.

"We try to recruit players who are undervalued, maybe statistically or by the metrics that people overlook," Wicks said. "So, they're undervalued, they're overlooked, they're underappreciated and they have a chip on their shoulder and want to prove some things. That sounds pretty Wyoming to me, right?

So, that roster we put together, a bunch of people were hungry and humble and wanted to get after it."

Wicks' biggest goal while constructing his first roster at UW was putting an emphasis on players with a team-first mentality. That includes an understanding that name, image and likeness dollars will never be the biggest draw for a recruit looking into the Cowboys.

"We build teams, and teams win championships," Wicks said. "... You win with teams out here. We're going to be built not bought, that's just who we are. We build our teams, and we're going to continue to build our teams. We're going to find guys who fit us and fit our style and want to be part of a team.

"There's two goals we have every year: To be the most connected team on the schedule, and to be the most competitive team on the schedule. I didn't say win all the games. I said connected and competitive.

"... You have to come every night. You have to bring your hardhat and your lunch pail every single night. That's the type of team we're going to be."

Growing up in Gillette, Wicks' dream has always been to represent the brown and gold at the Arena-Auditorium. While he's now in his second stint with the Cowboys, this time, he'll be the one at the front of the bench when UW's season kicks off this winter.

"Nobody is going to care more about this than me," Wicks said. "It's going to be really hard to beat my care factor with how much I love the state of Wyoming and how much Wyoming has done for me, being born and raised here.

"Nobody is going to be able to out-care me for Wyoming. They're going to feel that, they're going to see that and they're going to hear that in my voice every single day, because we're going to put on for the state."

Aside from finalizing a schedule for the Cowboys, Wicks' main goal now is having his passion for UW hoops trickle back to the fans across the state.

"My love for the state of Wyoming is going to shine through in everything that we do," Wicks said. "Hopefully, that reaches to all corners of the state and those people feel that as well and they want to come out and support it.

"I think you can do crazy things when people believe. Crazy things when people believe. The more belief you have in what we're doing and how we're doing it and why we're doing it and the more authentic and transparent we are about our processes for everybody, then they're just going to rally behind that."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.