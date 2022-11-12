Wicked facemask penalty sets up Ole Miss touchdown against ‘Bama

Everyone watching the game, on television and on the field knew the facemask penalty against Alabama was a bad one.

Dallas Turner is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker and he was at full speed when reaching out for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

Turner wound up with a handful of facemask, spinning the Rebels quarterback around and taking his helmet off in the process.

It was the definition of a 15-yard penalty for grabbing the facemask.

Just a little bit of face mask 😬 pic.twitter.com/CUOOoggadb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Ole Miss took advantage of the penalty and first down as Dart recovered quickly and threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jonathan Mingo.

The Rebels led 24-17 in the third quarter of SEC play.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire