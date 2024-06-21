Wichitan Drayden Bell falls short of representing Team USA in 2024 Summer Olympics

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitan Drayden Bell fell short of representing Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics on Thursday.

Bell competed in the Olympic trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, swimming in the 50-meter men’s freestyle against some of America’s best athletes.

Bell came second in his heat and 28th overall. But with a time of 22.52 seconds, he was not fast enough to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Bell swam for Wichita East High School and became a five-time Kansas 6A boys state champion while doing so.

In the 2023-24 season, he competed for the Alabama swimming and diving team, recording a career-best time in the 50 freestyle with a time of 19.93.

