Wichita Wind Surge showcases new food ahead of Opening Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Minor League Baseball season starts on Friday, and fans heading to Riverfront Stadium to watch the Wind Surge will have some new eats.

The Wind Surge Executive Chef Paul Valenzuela says the menu has been revamped, and this season will feature smoked brisket, wings and several desserts.

Kansas community speaks on missing women

“There’s a lot of season ticket holders who have been up here this year, and they’re very excited because last year when I talked to them, we’re like, ‘We’re just gonna raise the bar,’ and they’re like ‘How are you going to do it?’ and I said just wait and see so we’ve raised the bar and we’re just waiting for everybody to come in and see,” said Chef Valenzuela.

The Wind Surge begin their season Friday with a home game against the Frisco Roughriders. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.