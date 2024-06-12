Wichita Wind Surge players to hold free children’s clinic Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Children ages 6-14 can get some hands-on training from Wichita Wind Surge players on Friday, but they need to sign up quickly.

The team is participating in PLAY BALL Weekend this Friday, June 14, with a free children’s clinic at Riverfront Stadium. From 10 a.m. to noon, kids will get coaching and guidance from the team’s professional baseball players. The players will focus on pitching, hitting, fielding, and speed training.

The clinic has limited spots. You can sign up by clicking here.

PLAY BALL is a worldwide effort to inspire participation in baseball and softball through activities hosted across all 30 MLB Clubs, all 120 MiLB Clubs, MLB Partner League Clubs, and more.

If it is too late to get your child signed up for the PLAY BALL clinic, the Wichita Wind Surge suggests joining them for the Wichita Monrovians Clinic presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas on August 1. Sign up today by clicking here..

The Wind Surge play at home at 7 tonight against Midland.

