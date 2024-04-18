Wichita Wind Surge to play as ‘Chili Buns’ this weekend

Video above: Wichita Wind Surge announces their new alter ego

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge will play as the “Wichita Chili Buns” this weekend.

The name change honors the staple of Midwest school cafeterias: chili and cinnamon rolls. The team will don cream-colored hats with a crimson brim adorned with the logo of a bowl of chili, and a cinnamon roll with the same symbol will be on the left sleeve of the jersey.



The jerseys will be crimson in color with cream-colored borders and “Wichita Chili Buns” scripted across the chest. The Wind Surge Logo will be featured on the right sleeve. Fans can purchase the hats and jerseys in the team gift shop this weekend.

In addition, the concession will be serving cups of chili with a cinnamon roll on the side. The Wind Surge says there will also be several special promotions that weekend that pair with the food.

The “Chili Buns” are facing the Tulsa Drillers tonight through Sunday. For ticket information, click here.

