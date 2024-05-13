Wichita Wind Surge gets 11-1 win over Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge won their first series with a landslide 11-1 score in the series finale over the Arkansas Travelers at Riverfront Stadium on Sunday.

Andrew Cossetti brought home Alerick Soularie from third on a sacrifice fly to center in the bottom of the first inning. Grant Witherspoon tied the game for Arkansas with a no-doubt solo home run to right field against Wind Surge starter Jarret Whorff a half inning later.

Wichita responded with a pair of run-scoring doubles that gave the Wind Surge a 4-1 lead in the bottom half of the second. Jorel Ortega pulled the first to left field to allow Aaron Sabato to cross home plate. Soularie pushed the second one to the right center wall, letting Jake Rucker and Ortega tack on two more.

Five more runs followed for Wichita, who batted around two innings later in the last of the fourth. Rucker grounded into a fielder’s choice where Kyler Fedko trotted in after a Travelers infield throwing error. Soularie swiped home after committing to a double steal after Tanner Schobel took second. Kala’i Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk, and then Rucker singled in two more runs in Cossetti and Noah Cardenas.

Double digits remained in sight for the Wind Surge, and Sabato brought the team closer after doubling off the wall in center in the bottom of the eighth. Another run-scoring groundout followed from Rucker to reach the final 11-1 tally.

Wichita reliever Scott Engler took his second win of the series and improved to 2-0 on the season after two innings of hitless baseball with one strikeout.

The Wind Surge travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to start a series with the Drillers on Tuesday, May 14, with a 7:00 p.m. first pitch.

