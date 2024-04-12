WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge drop to 1-4 after a 7-6 extra-inning loss in ten to the Springfield Cardinals. Chandler Redmond singled to right field to score the extra-runner R.J. Yeager from second and cap off a wild night at Hammons Field.

Carson McCusker chopped a single to right field in the top of the first inning. Andrew Cossetti came around to cross home plate, and Kala’i Rosario moved over to third after a Cardinals error in the outfield.

Four innings later, in a tied-up ballgame, Andrew Cossetti smoked his first home run in a Wind Surge uniform to left field, putting the Wind Surge ahead 3-1 off a two-run shot.

However, the designated hitter’s night was not over as Cossetti brought in Emmanuel Rodriguez on a run-scoring single up the middle to cut a newer Wichita three-run deficit to a 6-4 score in the top of the seventh.

As the outs dwindled for the Wind Surge, Noah Cardenas lined his second home run of the season to left field an inning later in the eighth.

Rodriguez clobbered a baseball 109 miles per hour off the bat to lead off the top of the ninth to tie the ballgame 6-6. Wichita failed to score in the tenth and Springfield delivered its first walk-off win of the season to improve to 5-0.

The Wind Surge will face the Cardinals in a doubleheader at Hammons Field on Friday, April 12, with the first pitch time for Game 1 set for 5:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.