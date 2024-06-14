Wichita Thunder extend NHL, AHL affiliation with San Jose

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Thunder announced Friday it has extended its affiliation agreement with the San Jose Sharks of the NHL and the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL for the 2024-25 season.

Under the affiliation agreement, the Sharks will be able to designate players within their development system for assignment with the Thunder.

The club will also be composed of players who are signed to two-way AHL contracts in addition to those on ECHL contracts under agreement with the Thunder.

Next season will be the third that the Thunder have been affiliated with San Jose. Last year, Wichita had 10 players spend time in the Air Capital who were either on AHL or NHL contracts.

Two of the three goalies that came down to Wichita — Magnus Chrona and Georgi Romanov — played in their first NHL games last season.

“We’re excited to be back with Wichita for another season,” Sharks assistant GM and San Jose Barracuda GM Joe Will said in a news release. “With such a heavy emphasis on scouting and development in the Sharks organization, our ECHL affiliation is critical to our player development plan. Under the leadership of Bruce Ramsey and Joel Lomurno, we’re confident that our prospects will be given the tools to develop.”

Last season, the Sharks finished 19-54, in last place in the Pacific Division. A part of the NHL since 1991, the Sharks have earned five Pacific Division titles and made an appearance in the Stanley Cup in 2016.

