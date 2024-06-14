Wichita Thunder extend affiliation agreement with NHL’s San Jose Sharks

The Wichita Thunder announced Friday that the organization has extended its affiliation agreement with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks and the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda for the 2024-25 season.

It is the third straight year the Thunder will partner with San Jose, which can designate players within its development system for assignment in Wichita. The Thunder can also receive players on two-way AHL contracts in addition to those on ECHL contracts.

“We’re happy to continue our partnership with San Jose,” Thunder general manager Joel Lomurno said in a statement. “It was exciting to see some of the players wear both the Sharks and the Thunder jersey last season. With San Jose’s help and support, we’re looking forward to putting a solid team on the ice this season while helping develop more players for the NHL.”

San Jose is the third NHL partner for the Thunder since joining the ECHL. Wichita had previously worked with the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers.

Last season saw 10 players spend time in Wichita who were either on AHL or NHL contracts. Two former Thunder players, Magnus Chrona and Georgi Romanov, both goalkeepers, made their NHL debuts with the Sharks last season.

“I’m excited to work with San Jose for another season,” Thunder head coach Bruce Ramsay said in a statement. “Last year we saw several talented players from their system, which is a pleasure to help them reach their dream of playing in the NHL. I was pleased with the progress of several players who spent a significant amount of time here. We look forward to growing our partnership and working together to ensure success at each level for all three teams.”

The Thunder have missed the ECHL playoffs for three straight seasons, as the team finished with just 27 wins this past season and tied for last place in the Mountain division standings.

In other news, Wichita also recently named its protected list of players from the 2023-24 season, which includes 25 players: