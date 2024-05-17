Wichita swimmer overcomes Crohn’s disease to chase state champion, Olympic dreams

Every time Aleca Howard stands on top of a podium after winning a swimming race, she takes time to fully appreciate the moment.

Before the double-gold performance at last year’s state meet and before the Olympic Trials became a realistic goal, the Trinity Academy junior didn’t know if she had a future in swimming.

Back in 2019, as a sixth-grader, Howard was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease that prevented her from swimming for three straight months. When she was out of the water, Howard sometimes wondered if she could return to an elite level.

“And then when I came back to practice, I was so far behind everyone,” Howard said. “I didn’t know what would happen, but I’m blessed because God has helped me through this and so have my teammates, my coaches and my parents. It’s definitely cool to think about where I was then and where I am now.”

Five years after the diagnosis, Howard still has to watch what she eats and see the doctor for weekly infusions, but feels healthier and, more importantly, stronger than ever.

After finishing runner-up at state in both of her races as a freshman, Howard became a double-champion in the 200-yard 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke last spring. She’ll attempt to defend her titles on Friday and Saturday at the Class 5-1A Kansas high school girls swim and dive state championship meet at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center.

“I used to tell myself, ‘Keep going, no matter what,’ because I knew if I gave up, I would feel guilty and regret it,” Howard said. “I just had to keep pushing forward.”

Despite swimming with Crohn’s disease, which can cause severe fatigue, and a small stature, even with a growth spurt to 5-foot-4, Howard has overcome the odds to become a superstar swimmer.

She finished with a top-10 time in all eight strokes in 5-1A this season and her career-best times in the 200 IM and breaststroke make her a hopeful for the U.S. Olympic team trials.

“If you saw Aleca out of the water, you would never think that she is the powerhouse that she is,” Trinity coach Shelly Green said. “But she’s mighty in a small package. The minute she jumps in the pool, she is swimming with the lead. She’s incredibly efficient, no wasted energy. She makes it look effortless.”

Howard also shares a special relationship with Caroline (Bruce) McAndrew, a 2004 Trinity graduate who placed ninth in the breaststroke for Team USA at the 2004 Olympics and has trained Howard at the Wichita Swim Club since she was 8.

Two decades later, McAndrew has been elated to watch a Trinity swimmer excel in the same two races she did.

“A lot of high-level athletes have those stories about overcoming obstacles and that’s who Aleca is,” McAndrew said. “She’s super humble, a hard worker and willing to put the work in to swim at a high level. She’s willing to sacrifice a lot of other things to accomplish her goals and she knows how to push through adversity.”

Before she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, Howard said she was 4-foot-6 and weighed around 60 pounds. She had a hard time retaining weight, fatigued easily and often felt cold at practices.

Following the diagnosis, she went on a five-month diet where she drank five PediaSures, a nutrition shake, per day. That set her back on track and she has continued to steadily grow through high school and no longer worries about her energy levels.

That’s allowed her to return to what she loves: competing in the water.

“I’m always super nervous when I’m standing in the box, but I get to a place in my head where I tell myself, ‘Just race,’” Howard said. “And then I dive in and it’s like my mind goes blank and I’m just swimming as hard as I can and not thinking or worrying about anything else. It just clears my head and I love it.”