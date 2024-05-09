Wichita State softball run-rules UTSA in AAC Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State softball team started off the AAC Tournament with a 13-0 blowout win over Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday.

The game only lasted five innings and ended because of the mercy rule. Allison Cooper and Lauren Howell combined to allow just two hits by UTSA in the contest.

Offensively, the Shockers got started early and never let up, scoring three runs in the first, five in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth.

Addison Barnard went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three home runs and a double, scoring five RBI in the game. As a team, the Shockers amassed 10 hits in 25 plate appearances and only struck out once.

Up next, the Shockers will play in the second round against Tulsa, who beat South Florida 2-1 in the game before Wichita State.

First pitch for Thursday’s game is slated for 2:30 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.

