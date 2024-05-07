Wichita State opens online NIL store for student athletes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University has opened a store for student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness.

The store is different from the regular Shocker Store, as fans can purchase shirts, hoodies, jerseys and other items that are branded for specific athletes.

The NIL store is powered by Campus Ink, a company that is backed by billionaire Mark Cuben that launched in 2021.

All merchandise on the Wichita State NIL Store is officially licensed by Wichita State University. Each student-athlete’s digital locker room includes a collection of core products that feature personalized names and numbers for applicable athletes.

You can visit the WSU NIL Store by clicking here. WSU student-athletes who wish to opt in can click here.

