Wichita State promotes Isaac Brown as next head coach, officially replacing Gregg Marshall

After spending months with the interim tag attached to his title, Isaac Brown officially landed the top job at Wichita State on Friday.

The Shockers promoted Brown as the team’s next head coach and reached a five-year deal with him, the program announced . Brown took over after former coach Gregg Marshall left before the season started after disturbing mistreatment allegations surfaced.

“Everyone loves coach Brown,” a player told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman just before the news came out. “He treats everyone the right way and we love playing for him. I hope he gets the job. Everyone does. He deserves it.”

Brown served as an assistant under Marshall at Wichita State for six seasons prior to this year. The 51-year-old has led the Shockers to a 13-4 start, and is fresh off Thursday’s upset win over No. 12 Houston.

Gregg Marshall faced disturbing abuse, assault allegations

Marshall and the Shockers parted ways in November after 13 years with the program, in which he reached the NCAA tournament seven times and mounted a Final Four run in 2013.

His departure came after multiple former players came forward and alleged that Marshall was both physically and verbally abusive both at Wichita State and previously at Winthrop.

He was accused of punching a player multiple times , putting his hands around a staff member’s neck and even trying to punch another Wichita State student-athlete through his car window during a road rage incident. He’s also allegedly body-shamed a former player by grabbing his stomach, taunted a Native American player by making “Indian howling noises” and telling him to “get back on his horse” and told a player he would send him “back to Africa.”

Marshall denied these allegations , and said he has “never physically struck a player or colleague.” Wichita State launched an investigation after the allegations were made, and later parted ways with him .

Head coach Isaac Brown of the Wichita State Shockers officially had his interim tag removed on Friday. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

