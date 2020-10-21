Former Winthrop players accuse Gregg Marshall of racist, abusive behavior amid Wichita State investigation

More former players have accused Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall of making racist statements and abusive behavior, just weeks after the Shockers launched an investigation into separate allegations.

The new allegations, coming from former players of his while he was coaching at Winthrop, mirrored those from Wichita State.

According to The Athletic, Marshall mocked a player’s mental health and threatened to send a player “back to Africa.” Players also reportedly alleged several incidents where Marshall put his hands on players.

Marshall coached at Winthrop from 1998-2007, just before making the jump to Wichita State. He compiled a 194-83 record there, won six Big South titles and reached the NCAA tournament seven times.

“I acknowledge that my coaching style isn’t for everyone,” Marshall said in a statement, via The Athletic. “I am passionate and energetic, and countless players have thrived on my programs and excelled in our team culture. I am not demeaning or abusive. I have always pledged my full-hearted commitment to my team.”

Marshall under investigation at Wichita State

The allegations from former Winthrop players are extremely similar to those that former Wichita State players have made in recent weeks — something that sparked an independent investigation.

Marshall was accused of punching a player multiple times, putting his hands around the neck of a staff member and attempting to punch another student-athlete through his car window during a road rage incident. Marshall also allegedly taunted a Native American player by making “Indian howling noises” and telling him to “get back on his horse.”

The allegations were first revealed by both The Athletic and Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Marshall denied the allegations last week.

“In response to the allegations put forward in the media, I simply state unequivocally that I have never physically struck a player or colleague,” Marshall said in a statement. “Allegations claiming otherwise are false.”

Marshall has been at Wichita State since 2007 and led them to seven NCAA tournaments and a Final Four run in 2013.

More former players, this time from Winthrop, have accused Gregg Marshall of abusive and racist behavior. (Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: